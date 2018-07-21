Federal Government Has Dirty Suggestion For ‘Burning Man’ Festival

Apparently the federal government feels that the elegant attendees at the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno this autumn should be equipped with some vital pieces of equipment — pee bottles and poop bags.

The Bureau of Land Management not only suggests equipping the defecating and urinating army with the requisite containers, but also will erect signs indicating where the attendees can find porta potties.

The Burning Mann festival routinely attracts roughly 80,000 people annually; WSOCTV reports, “ … the most common reason Burners are not making it to the white throne appears to be that they find themselves marooned at a lit rave in the ‘deep playa.’ The deep playa is an area of the event relatively far from the center of Black Rock City, the pop-up city in the Black Rock Desert that lives during the festival, and often far from banks of portable turquoise toilets.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1