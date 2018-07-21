Trump ‘relentless’ against Russia, won’t let Kremlin question US officials, Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump “understands” that the Russians interfered in U.S. elections in 2016 — and fired back at criticism that the president appeared weak at this week’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think those allegations are absurd,” Pompeo told Fox News’ Shannon Bream during an interview Thursday night on “Fox News @ Night.”

Pompeo asserted that Trump has been “relentless” against Russia, and subtly criticized the media for overdramatizing its coverage of the Helsinki meeting.

“This administration has been relentless in its efforts to deter Russia from its bad behavior,” he said. “We inherited a situation where Russia was running all over the United States. These last few days have been, frankly, more heat than light.”

Pompeo said the Trump administration has been “strong in supporting the Ukrainians, strong in making sure that we’re protected against Russian expansion in other parts of the world. We all recognize that that threat is real and President Trump has been strong in protecting America from Russian aggression.”- READ MORE

A new move by the Trump administration is likely to upset Moscow and will be difficult for the media to spin as being friendly toward Putin as the Pentagon has reportedly sent more money to arm Ukraine.

“In a move likely to irk Moscow, the Pentagon has released $200M in new security assistance to Ukraine days after the Trump-Putin meeting, according to US & Ukrainian officials,” CNN reporter Ryan Browne tweeted. “The funds will go toward counter-artillery radars, vehicles, night vision, comms, & medical equipment.”

In a move likely to irk Moscow, the Pentagon has released $200M in new security assistance to Ukraine days after the Trump-Putin meeting, according to US & Ukrainian officials. The funds will go toward counter-artillery radars, vehicles, night vision, comms, & medical equipment — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) July 20, 2018

The Trump administration last December approved the sale of “lethal arms to Ukraine’s government as the country battles pro-Russian separatists in its eastern provinces,” The Hill reported at the time. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1