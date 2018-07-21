Michael Savage: ‘You’re Asleep’ if You Think Communism Can’t Happen in U.S. (VIDEO)

Michael Savage Warned His Audience Of “the Coming Socialism” And “growing Left Wing In America” During Wednesday’s Broadcast Of His Eponymous Radio Show.

“If you think that it can’t happen here, then you’re really asleep,” Savage warned.

Savage spoke of teaching children to value the work behind earning money, “If you ever raise children and you give them something for nothing, they become worthless. You have to teach a child the value of money, as I was taught as a child.”- READ MORE

Republican Sen. Rand Paul claimed Wednesday that former CIA director John Brennan once voted for the Communist Party ticket.

Verdict: True

Brennan voted for a communist presidential candidate as a college student, something he has described as an act of rebellion.

Fact Check:

Rand Paul criticized Brennan’s tweet during an appearance on Fox News.

“You know, John Brennan started out his adulthood by voting for the Communist Party presidential candidate,” he said. “He’s now ending his career by showing himself to be the most biased, bigoted, over-the-top, hyperbolic, sort of unhinged director of the CIA we’ve ever had, and really it’s an insult to everything about our government to have a former head of the CIA calling the president ‘treasonous’ just because he doesn’t like him.”

Paul’s not the first Republican to accuse Brennan of voting for the Communist Party. Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis, political commentator Sebastian Gorka and others have made similar statements.

The claim comes from remarks Brennan made in 2016 at a panel discussion hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Brennan was asked whether a history of political activism could hurt somebody’s chances of obtaining a security clearance.

Brennan had to take a polygraph test to gain admission to the CIA, and during the test, he was asked whether he had ever worked with or for a group dedicated to overthrowing the U.S. government. “This was back in 1980, and I thought back to a previous election where I voted, and I voted for the Communist Party candidate,” he told the audience.. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1