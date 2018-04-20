Federal Appeals Court Forces Ohio To Fund Planned Parenthood

In 2016, Ohio passed a bill to defund Planned Parenthood of taxpayer dollars, which Gov. John Kasich dutifully signed into law.

On Wednesday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling blocking that law, mandating that Ohio taxpayers fund abortions.

Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, said the court has essentially ruled that corporations now have a right to public tax dollars, approximately $1.5 million annually.

“The Constitution does not give private corporations the right to taxpayer dollars,” Gonidakis said. “Planned Parenthood receives countless tax dollars a year from hardworking Ohioans, which frees up their budget to fund their real priorities: abortion on demand. We trust that pro-life Attorney General Mike DeWine will defend this law that protects the conscience rights of Ohio taxpayers at the Supreme Court, and that activist judges won’t get the final say in this matter.”

Planned Parenthood maintains that none of those tax dollars go to abortions, refusing to admit the fact that those funds are entirely fungible. – READ MORE

