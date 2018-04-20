Syrian Kurd renames son ‘Trump,’ plans ‘Nikki Haley’ for girl

Imitation may indeed be the highest form of flattery, but one Syrian-Kurdish father here has taken that concept to a whole new level.

“My son is ‘Trump,’” Rezgar Ramadan, 40, a pharmacy drug representative, proudly told Fox News this week. “He likes his name so much, everywhere we go people always ask us, ‘How is little Trump?’”

Ramadan said he thought of renaming the boy, originally named Mustafa, back in 2016, after Donald Trump won the presidential election. Part of Ramadan’s reasoning was easy to understand, he said: He thought the fair-headed, cheeky-smiling boy bore a strong resemblance to pictures of a very young Trump.

The couple are also parents to 8-year-old twins Muhammed and Rula, and are planning to expand their family in the very near future. The names are already picked out.

“If it’s a boy, it will be ‘Rex Tillerson,’” Ramadan declared. “And if it a girl, she will be ‘Nikki Haley.’”

“I like Rex Tillerson because I like his character,” Ramadan said, unfazed by the fact that Tillerson had recently lost his job as U.S. secretary of state. “And Nikki Haley fights a lot for the human rights, and speaking out against Russia, who have been committing a lot of crimes here in Syria.” – READ MORE

