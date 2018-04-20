Science World
Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes southern Iran, near nuclear plant
An earthquake of at least magnitude 5.5 struck in southern Iran near the country’s sole nuclear power plant on Thursday morning, shaking Bahrain and other areas around the Persian Gulf.
There was no immediate report of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 0634 GMT some 60 miles east of Bushehr. That’s home to the Bushehr Nuclear Power, the only operating nuclear power plant in the Islamic Republic.
The USGS put the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.5 while Iranian state television, citing officials, described the quake as a magnitude 5.9. Varying magnitudes are common immediately after a temblor.
Iranian state TV did not report any damage at Bushehr plant, which has seen other earthquakes in the past and is built to resist damage from a temblor. It put the earthquake’s epicenter near the town of Kaki. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck in southern Iran near a nuclear plant, shaking Bahrain and other areas around the Persian Gulf. There was no immediate report of damage or injuries.