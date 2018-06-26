FDNY chief who led recovery efforts dies of 9/11-related cancer

A New York Fire Department chief who led recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks has died of cancer that was caused by the toxins he exposed to at Ground Zero.

The New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Ronald Spadafora died of cancer. He was 63.

“In his extraordinary career, he fought fires in all five boroughs, improved training for every FDNY member, and as the chief of fire prevention for the last eight years, Ron’s dedication and leadership led to greater safety and protection for millions of New Yorkers,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told the news outlet.

Nigro added that Spadafora, a 40-year veteran of the FDNY, was the World Trade Center Chief of Safety throughout the duration of the recovery operation. His most recent role was chief of fire prevention. – READ MORE

