Politics TV
WATCH: Sarah Sanders Smacks WH Reporter Who Asks If It’s ‘Civil’ To Separate Kids From Parents
A White House reporter twisted White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ calls for civility on Monday and asked if it is “a civil policy” to separate children from their parents at the border.
Sanders opened Monday’s briefing by denouncing calls by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters to harass Trump officials in the wake of news that Sanders was denied service at a restaurant in Virginia.
One reporter seemed to suggest that the lack of civility was actually coming from the Trump administration and, specifically, their policies on immigration. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
dailycaller.com