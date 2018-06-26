True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Sarah Sanders Smacks WH Reporter Who Asks If It’s ‘Civil’ To Separate Kids From Parents

Posted on by
Share:

A White House reporter twisted White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ calls for civility on Monday and asked if it is “a civil policy” to separate children from their parents at the border.

Sanders opened Monday’s briefing by denouncing calls by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters to harass Trump officials in the wake of news that Sanders was denied service at a restaurant in Virginia.

One reporter seemed to suggest that the lack of civility was actually coming from the Trump administration and, specifically, their policies on immigration. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sarah Sanders Smacks WH Reporter Who Asks If It’s ‘Civil’ To Separate Kids From Parents
Sarah Sanders Smacks WH Reporter Who Asks If It’s ‘Civil’ To Separate Kids From Parents

Today's entertainment gossip and chatter

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: