“F*ck Them”: Fox10 Host Responds To Bosses Who Asked Her To Hide Her “Right-Wing” Views (VIDEO)

A Fox 10 host in Phoenix whose bosses asked her to hide her account on “right-wing” social media platform Parler because a left-wing outlet might notice it had a terse response; “F*ck them”.

Fox 10’s Emmy Award-winning anchor Kari Lake dropped the f-bomb on camera as she was preparing to do a Facebook Live broadcast and the clip was subsequently leaked online.

The video shows her co-host John Hook suggesting that station managers wanted her to hide her Parler account because of potential bad press from left-wing outlet the Phoenix New Times.