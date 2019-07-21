NY Times, WaPo blast space program that landed us on moon as ‘mostly white and male,’ guilty of ‘gender bias’

As the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing approaches Saturday — July 20, 1969 — the New York Times and the Washington Post took the opportunity on Twitter to blast NASA’s space program that accomplished the world-changing feat as “mostly white and male” and guilty of “gender bias.”

“The Apollo program was designed by men, for men,” the Times’ tweeted Wednesday. “If we do not acknowledge the gender bias of the early space program, it becomes difficult to move past it.”

The Apollo program was designed by men, for men. If we do not acknowledge the gender bias of the early space program, it becomes difficult to move past it. https://t.co/Mt7rVLgAaf — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 17, 2019

The culture that put men on the moon was intense, fun, family-unfriendly, and mostly white and male https://t.co/x5vQBuU4IN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2019

“The culture that put men on the moon was intense, fun, family-unfriendly, and mostly white and male,” the Post’s Tuesday tweet read.

The Times’ tweet linked to an article that pointed out the influence of 1950s and 1960s America on the space program — decades during which equality for women in the culture and in the workplace was far from the norm. The article noted that NASA’s technological forays when women were allowed in the space program didn’t pass muster as they were constructed with men in mind. – READ MORE