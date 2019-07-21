Trump Says He’s Working To Help American Rapper Jailed In Sweden

President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration had been speaking to officials in Sweden to ensure the fair treatment and release of American rapper A$AP Rocky.

“A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden. Sweden’s a great country and they’re friends of mine, the leadership. And we are going to be calling, we’ll be talking to them, we’ve already started and many, many members of the African-American community have called me — friends of mine, and said could you help?” Trump told reporters after being asked about the rapper, according to ABC News.

Trump went on to say that while he didn’t “personally” know Rocky, he could tell the public “that he has tremendous support.”

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Earlier this month, Rocky was arrested after voluntarily going to police for questioning. TMZ published footage of the rapper throwing a man to the ground, implying he had started the altercation. But Rocky posted his own footage the same day, which showed that two men were following him and his entourage for blocks. His bodyguard repeatedly told them to leave them alone. At one point, one of the men threw his headphones at the bodyguard and they shattered. The men then continued to follow the rapper and insist they were owed a new pair of headphones. – READ MORE