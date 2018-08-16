FCC shuts down Alex Jones’s flagship radio station

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has shut down conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s flagship radio station.

The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday that the pirate radio station, Liberty Radio, was hit with a $15,000 fine and at least temporarily pulled from the airwaves.

The newspaper reported that a lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin alleged that Liberty Radio had functioned without a license since at least 2013, and had been transmitting from a tower at an Austin apartment complex.

Liberty Radio stopped airing on the radio in December, but still streams online. The FCC is charging that the station was also illegally broadcasting on an FM wavelength. – READ MORE

After account suspensions on several other social media platforms, controversial radio host Alex Jones has seen his presence on Twitter diminished as a result of a post the site determined violated its terms of use.

Among the platforms to ban him within a short period of time earlier this month were Apple, YouTube and Facebook.

Twitter earned criticism from some who supported the ban, leading to a statement from its CEO regarding why Jones was still allowed to post at that time.

“We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday,” Jack Dorsey tweeted. “We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified.”

In a statement to CNBC on Wednesday, the company confirmed that it had identified content that violated its stated policies and had suspended Jones’ account for seven days.

“I can confirm that a tweet was reported to us which contained a link to a video on Periscope,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “Upon review we determined it violated our rules and required the account to delete the tweet and video.” – READ MORE