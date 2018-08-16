WATCH: Democratic Governor Nominee Doesn’t Know What Socialism Is

Vermont Democratic candidate for governor Christine Hallquist admitted Wednesday morning, after bashing capitalism, that she has no idea what socialism is, insisting that she is not “big on labels.”

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” with host John Berman one day after becoming America’s first transgender governor nominee, Hallquist bemoaned capitalism, despite capitalism’s track record of lifting billions out of poverty.

Vermont Democratic Candidate for Governor: "I'm not sure I even know what socialism is." pic.twitter.com/4GBqzifiES — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) August 15, 2018

“Well, you know, I’m not a person that’s big on labels because I’ve found labels are used to separate people,” Hallquist told Berman. “You know, I look at the platform of a living wage and health care for all, that’s called civilized society. I don’t even know how that became socialism … let’s be a civilized society.”- READ MORE

Christine Hallquist, a Democrat and the country’s first major party transgender nominee, once tweeted an insinuation that “radicalized Christians” are a problem that Americans currently “tolerate,” as The Daily Caller reported.

Hallquist won Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Vermont governor’s race.

She’s now set to challenge incumbent GOP Gov. Phil Scott in November.

“And we worry about sharia law!!” Hallquist tweeted last summer, with a link to an article from “LGBTQ Nation” about a girl who was disqualified from a soccer team because she looked like a boy.

“Radicalized Christians are a part of the American landscape, and we tolerate it.”

There are other tweets that show Hallquist’s disdain for Christians. In January of this year she tweeted, “Some of these Christian evangelist’s [sic] are just downright crazy!” (Note that punctuation error, too.) She was referring to Christian satire site Babylon Bee’s joking about Christian evangelist Jim Bakker.- READ MORE