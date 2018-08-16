Portland Police Chief to Reporters: Why Isn’t Antifa Ever Held Accountable for Their Actions?

Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw (shown above left) called out the group Antifa for its violent actions recently — and she vowed to keep her city safe from all who choose to threaten it, no matter their personal views.

“I personally saw, whether they were fireworks, M-80s, explosives — I saw those being set off by the anti-racist groups,” Outlaw told OPB of the dangerous rally. “The projectiles — pieces of cement that are large as grapefruit, pieces of brick, broken glass bottles — all of that was not coming from the Patriot Prayer side at that time.”

At a press event after the rally, she also noted, about her department’s supposed bias, “I think it’s ridiculous for any one person to think that I would favor someone who is supposedly associated — or would allow white supremacists to be a part of their group — it’s just ridiculous for me to favor anyone that intentionally comes to bring physical harm.”

“Where’s the accountability for people that come with the intent to harm, destroy, and to tear things up, and to actually come and physically fight other people?” she countered. “And then we are called to break it up, and say, ‘We don’t want anything to happen.’ If one side gets the shorter end of the stick for whatever reason, then we’re accused of not protecting one side or the other.”

Outlaw also responded to OPB's interviewer Dave Miller when he said, "It seems some people say that police are defending far-Right groups and cracking down on anti-fascist groups."

CNN’s Chris Cuomo suggested on Monday night that violence carried out by Antifa is not as bad as violence committed by racists because Antifa’s cause is moral and just — even after they attacked police and reporters over the weekend at the “Unite the Right” rally in Washington, D.C.

The segment came after a couple of dozen racists came out in support of the “Unite the Right” rally and were met by a large gathering of Antifa thugs who ended up attacking reporters and police officers.

Chris Cuomo's warning to those who stoke the flames of hatred: "Be aware, there are many more of us who see you as unequal, as less than, and you will be opposed at every turn because what you are about is wrong. And fighting you is right."

Cuomo downplayed Antifa's violence by saying they only "confronted" police and "berated" journalists.

Vox published an article about the planned Unite the Right rallies this past weekend that indicted antifa for engaging in violence while claiming to be against fascism.

“This weekend in Charlottesville and DC, though, it wasn’t neo-Nazis and white supremacists the antifa attacked,” the author explained. “It was police who were there to help keep the peace among all the demonstrators and journalists who were there to cover the events.”

Christopher Mathias, a HuffPo reporter who claims to cover "hate and extremism," decried the article on Twitter.

Christopher Mathias, a HuffPo reporter who claims to cover "hate and extremism," decried the article on Twitter.