Issa thinks special counsel ultimately will lead FBI-Justice probe

California Rep. Darrell Issa said Sunday that existing probes into the Obama administration’s FBI and Justice Department “could and will likely lead” to a special investigator, while fellow Republican and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested the time is now for a special counsel to lead such an investigation.

Issa, a member and former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, the chamber’s top investigative panel, made his comments to Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said last week he would not immediately appoint a new special counsel to investigate Republican concerns involving the FBI and Justice Department.

Issa said Sunday that second-guessing Session’s decision would be “easy.” However, he said getting Huber and Horowitz involved gave such probes credibility and showed they were “looking for truth.”

He also expressed confidence that the inspector general would inform the attorney general about anything that would need a subpoena or be prosecuted.

“I have no doubt about it,” said Issa, who also urged Congress to give the inspector general the “benefit of the doubt” on such matters. – READ MORE

