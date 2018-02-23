MSNBC Freaks: ‘Lying’ Trump’s ‘Strange’ Speech Was Like Dictators from Cuba, Venezuela (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MSNBC hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Friday suffered a total meltdown after Donald Trump’s CPAC speech, foaming that the “strange,” “lie”-filled address was reminiscent of brutal dictators such as Fidel Castro and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Ruhle labeled certain comments “absurd across the board.”

Velshi fumed, “There were a lot of lies in the speech… It was a remarkable speech. It was lie to new topic to another lie. It was very strange speech.” How often were MSNBC hosts concerned about the big lies told by Barack Obama during his two terms? Immediately after the “truly sprawling, meandering” speech ended, Velshi compared Trump to thug dictators – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *