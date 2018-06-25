FBI sends classified letter to House GOP on use of informants in Trump campaign

The FBI on Friday sent a classified letter to House GOP officials disclosing whether the agency used top-secret confidential informants in the Trump campaign prior to opening an investigation into Russian election meddling, Fox News has learned.

Congressional Republicans had formally demanded an explanation from the FBI after numerous former Trump officials said they suspected the agency had attempted to infiltriate the campaign.

In a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes, R-Calif., obtained by Fox News, the FBI says its confidential explanation outlined whether the “FBI utilized confidential human sources prior to the issuance of the Electronic Communication initiating that investigation.”

The agency added that it had forwarded House Republicans’ request for summaries and transcripts of any conversations between Trump officials and informants to the director of national intelligence.

But Nunes wasn’t satisfied with the FBI’s reply, and sent a letter to Rosenstein demanding more answers — including an explanation of how many informants were used, and at what expense — by Monday evening, Fox News has learned. – READ MORE

