Elizabeth Warren declares ‘change is coming’ in midterms: ‘The soul of our country is at stake’

RENO, Nev. — Declaring the “soul of our country is at stake,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Nevada Democrats Saturday they will play a pivotal role in November’s midterm elections on the road to taking back the White House in 2020.

“Change is coming,” said the Massachusetts Democrat, who is considered a potential challenger to President Donald Trump two years from now. “This Nov. 6, Donald Trump’s gonna hear all of us loud and clear.”

Taking aim at Trump administration policies she said pit the wealthy against working-class Americans, Warren didn’t mention any presidential aspirations in her keynote address to the Nevada Democratic Party’s state convention in Reno.

But she said she’s committed to building a party strong enough to compete in every race in the nation this fall, “and I’m willing to do my part to make that happen.”

“I hope you’re ready to fight uphill for as long as it takes, because I’m going up that hill, and I need you with me,” she said – READ MORE

