Dem lawmaker calls for ICE to be abolished
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) on Sunday called for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished, citing the controversy over the detention of immigrant children on the U.S. southern border.
“We should abolish ICE and start over, focusing on our priorities to protect our families and our borders in a humane and thoughtful fashion,” Blumenauer wrote in a Medium post.
“Now is the time for immigration reform that ensures people are treated with compassion and respect. Not only because it is the moral thing to do, but it’s better policy and will cost less,” he continued.
Blumenauer has long been a critic of the agency and voted against its formation in 2002. – READ MORE
