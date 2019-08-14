FBI seized computers in raid at Jeffrey Epstein’s Virgin Island home

FBI agents seized computers from wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands during a raid of the private island owned by the late accused sex trafficker, according to drone footage.

The footage reviewed by NBC News shows that at least two computer desktops and an Apple computer were packaged and marked to be taken away from Little St. James island as part of the FBI probe.

On Monday, around the time the raid of that 70-acre island began, Attorney General William Barr vowed in a speech that the investigation into Epstein’s alleged conduct would continue.

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” Barr said. “The victims deserve justice and they will get it.” – READ MORE