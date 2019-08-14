WATCH: Students Sign Petition To Ban ‘Oppressive’ White Stick Figure In ‘Walk’ Signals

In Campus Reform’s latest video, Campus Correspondent Ethan Cai asks students at George Washington University if they’d be willing to sign a petition calling for banning the iconic white stick figure in “walk” signals because they are “oppressive.” Most of the students are happy to join the “inclusive” effort.

Part of the reason Campus Reform chose GW for its “offensive” and “oppressive” white walk signal guy petition is because of the students’ recent vote to “remove and replace” the university’s mascot, George the Colonial, which “is received as extremely offensive not only by students of the University, but the nation and world at large” because it “glorifies the act of systemic oppression,” a petition calling for its removal claimed. The measure was passed in March by 54% of the students who voted.

In an attempt to test how deep concerns about "offense" and "oppression" go at GW, Campus Reform went undercover to the university to see if students would sign a new petition, this time calling for the banning of white stick figures in walk signals.