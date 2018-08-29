    True Pundit

    BRITAIN: ‘Do It Yourself’ Abortions Are A Thing Now

    Abortions are now becoming so safe and easy that some have adopted the old “do-it-yourself” approach in Britain, where a new law allows women to take the abortifacient drug Misoprotosol at home.

    The Guardian reports that the British government will be following in Scotland’s footsteps by making it legal for women to take the abortion drug home with them. The decision comes after mounting pressure from abortion advocates supported by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

    The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) has denounced the decision for putting women in vulnerable situations.

    “The abortion pill puts women through a terrible emotional and physical ordeal,” said SPUC deputy chief executive John Deighan. “The determination of the abortion industry to push women to undergo this in their own home with no real medical supervision illustrates their cavalier attitude when it comes to the well-being of women.” – READ MORE

    Pro-abortion Portland residents can now enjoy a brand-new custom, abortion-themed flavor of ice cream, “Rocky Roe v. Wade” at a series of NARAL-sponsored ice cream socials designed to foment “resistance” to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

    NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon has partnered with What’s The Scoop, a Portland area ice-cream parlor, to create the custom abortion-flavored ice cream.

    If you’re not based in Portland, don’t worry! You can still get your pint of Rocky Roe v. Wade shipped directly, according to Grayson Dempsey, NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon’s local leader. Sadly, though, if you order your ice cream online, you won’t have the honor of having your Rocky Roe v. Wade scooped by bona fide abortion superstars. – READ MORE

