FBI reportedly wants to interview Prince Andrew about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

A British newspaper is reporting the FBI is looking into how it can interview Prince Andrew over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Queen Elizabeth’s second son is already facing consequences within the royal household.

The prince is stepping aside from all the charities he’s involved in – at least for now. It appears to be a drastic move to stop organizations distancing themselves from him. But the palace is not commenting on whether the FBI is trying to interview him.

“Would you be willing to testify or give a statement under oath if you were asked?” BBC’s Emily Maitlis asked the prince in an interview that aired more than a week ago.

“Well, I’m like everybody else, and I would have to take all the legal advice that there was before I was to do that sort of thing,” Prince Andrew said.

Battling backlash after the BBC interview, Prince Andrew has since said he will cooperate with law enforcement agencies investigating his late friend, Epstein. Now the FBI reportedly wants to interview him.

"We understand that the FBI [is] looking for ways speak to him in Britain through the U.S. Justice Department to see logistically how that could be done. And sources close to Prince Andrew have said he'd be happy to do that," royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah said.