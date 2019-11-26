Jeffrey Epstein ‘Paedo Island’ victim screamed ‘please no’ before he pinned her by the wrists and sexually abused her

A VICTIM of billionaire sex beast Jeffery Epstein says she screamed “please no” while he raped her on his private “paedo island.”

Chauntae Davies – 21 at the time – claims she was recruited by “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell and manipulated into returning to the Caribbean lair, where she was abused for years.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, Chauntae, now 40, revealed the horrors of her ordeal.

She told of how Epstein, over 25 years her senior, touched himself while she – a trainee masseuse – was ordered to massage him.

Then, she says, Epstein requested a “massage” in the dead of night.

Chauntae said: “I knew this late-night call on an island where I already felt isolated did not feel right. She led me to another, bigger private villa on the opposite side of the main house; Jeffrey and Ghislaine’s villa.

“The doors flung open and Jeffrey came waltzing in, smug, happy, and climbed on the table. He didn’t stop talking, I suppose to avoid awkwardness.”

But she told how he then pulled her on to the bed and began undressing her, despite her saying: “Please. No.”

Chauntae went on: "He kept a grip on my wrists and locked them down against the bed. I don't know what he must have seen on my face in that moment. But he's an intelligent guy and my face, I'm sure, reflected a girl being sexually assaulted, silently, on a private island in the middle of the night, terrified, and just wanting it to be over."