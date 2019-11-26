Conan, dog injured in al Baghdadi raid, honored by President Trump at White House

The dog injured during the mission that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was honored Monday afternoon during a surprise ceremony at the White House, with President Trump, Vice President Pence and First Lady Melania in attendance.

Conan, a Belgian Malinois who was named after talk show host Conan O’Brien, was hailed by Trump as a “special” animal who helped execute a “flawless attack” on the ISIS leader.

“Conan came over from the Middle East — just arrived with some of the great people from the special forces that did the — it was a flawless attack,” the president said. “And al-Baghdadi is gone. That was a flawless attack and I just met quite a few of them. And we just gave Conan a medal and a plaque.

As the president spoke, Conan stood next to Vice President Mike Pence, who petted his head.

“And I actually think Conan knew exactly what was going on,” Trump continued. “The dog is incredible… We spent some good time with it. And so brilliant — so smart.

"The way it was with the special forces people that have worked with him, for obvious reasons they can't be out in front of the media," he added. "But they did a fantastic job. Conan did a fantastic job. We're very honored to have Conan here."