FBI releases damning new Hillary Clinton email docs that discuss ‘smoking gun document’

The documents, released via the FBI’s “The Vault,” include notes from an independent review that reveal the Romanian hacker known as “Guccifer” potentially compromised Clinton’s unprotected email server when he breached a separate server operated by longtime Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal.

“It is inescapable that a security breach and a violation of basic server security occurred here, both with Mr. Blumenthal and Mrs. Clinton,” the notes state.

Shockingly, the notes confirm Guccifer used a server in Russia to conduct his hacking “penetration,” leaving the U.S. intelligence community to conclude there is a “high possibility” Russian officials retained a copy of the hacked information and data.

Of most concern, an Excel spreadsheet with “targeting data” from Clinton’s server was discovered on the Dark Web, a highly encrypted layer of the internet used by criminals and hackers. The notes call the document’s presence on the dark web a “major loss to the Intelligence Community.”

To make matters worse, the document in question was found stripped of its classification “collars,” which should have been the government’s highest level of classification: Top Secret.

“If it is determined by the by the FBI that this file ever was overtly classified, it will serve as a potential ‘smoking gun document,'” the notes say. – READ MORE