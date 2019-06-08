Illegal immigrants can hurt US economy, professor argues, prompting calls for his firing



A college professor in Georgia is drawing criticism for his online comments about illegal immigrants, including his contention that people in the U.S. illegally can be a drain on the nation’s economy.

“If you are going to reward illegal immigrants, there will be more illegal immigrants,” Fang Zhou, an associate professor of history at Georgia Gwinnett College near Atlanta, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Zhou says he welcomes the criticism, including from those who say he should lose his job, according to the report.

“I am against political correctness,” Zhou, a legal immigrant from China, told the newspaper. “I speak truth to power in class and my students learn about the financial drain of illegal immigration on the economy and the high crime rates of illegal immigrants. – READ MORE