Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows Demand Michael Cohen Be Held Accountable For Perjury

It has been more than 100 days since former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), and some House Republicans want to know why he hasn’t been held accountable for perjury.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC) wrote a letter to Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on the 100-day anniversary of Cohen’s testimony. The letter acknowledges Cummings’ past defense of his decision not to hold Cohen accountable, and lays out several ways in which Cohen lied before congress.