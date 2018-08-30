FBI REFUSES TO CONFIRM OR DENY THAT THEY WERE WARNED OF CLINTON SERVER INTRUSION

The FBI refuses to disclose whether or not it met with senior members of the Intelligence Community Inspector General on the subject of foreign intrusion of former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s private server.

An FBI spokeswoman refused to confirm if Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) officials — including Frank Rucker, its chief investigator — briefed top bureau officials about evidence of penetration of Clinton’s private server by a Chinese government intelligence operation. “We have no comment,” she told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Earlier Wednesday, an FBI spokesman released what appeared to be a categorical statement about the Clinton server: “The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised,” the FBI stated.

The statement does not address a central aspect of TheDCNF’s reporting, which was that the ICIG briefed top bureau officials on three separate occasions to warn the FBI of an “anomaly” they found 30,000 in-bound and outgoing emails. The report is based on an intelligence official with direct knowledge of the matter. The anomaly showed a code embedded in Clinton’s server was producing in real time a “courtesy copy” to a third party.

The third party was a Chinese state-owned company based in Northern Virginia just outside of Washington, D.C., and was part of an ongoing Chinese government intelligence operation, according to two separate sources with direct knowledge of the matter.- READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his direct line to the American people overnight to alert them to an alarming development in the matter of Hillary Clinton’s unsecured email server — and to advise both the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address it immediately — or face the consequences.

Hillary Clinton’s Emails, many of which are Classified Information, got hacked by China. Next move better be by the FBI & DOJ or, after all of their other missteps (Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr, FISA, Dirty Dossier etc.), their credibility will be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

In the tweet, the president notes that classified information contained in Hillary Clinton’s emails — which went through an unsecured server that she kept in her home in Chappaqua, New York, roughly an hour north of New York City — was obtained by China in a hacking operation.

Further, Trump said that addressing the matter should be the FBI and DOJ’s “next move,” lest they risk further damage to their credibility. – READ MORE