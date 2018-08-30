FBI left out ‘important facts’ when presenting dossier to court to obtain FISA warrant, Jordan tells FOX News

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Tuesday said two GOP-led House committees learned that the FBI left out “important facts” regarding the Trump dossier when presenting the document to a secret court before obtaining the FISA warrant needed to wiretap onetime Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Jordan, who was there for the Bruce Ohr grilling on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, told “Fox News @ Night” that he learned the FBI failed to disclose to the court who funded the dossier, Ohr’s role in its production and former British spy Christopher Steele’s “extreme bias” against Trump at the time.

The Trump dossier was compiled by Steele, who was also working as an FBI source. He had been hired by research firm Fusion GPS, which was funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Ohr’s relationship with Steele has given fodder to Republicans and raised concerns that he was operating outside his job description.

Though Ohr did not handle national security or counterintelligence work in the deputy attorney general’s office, he nonetheless became a point of contact for Steele to share information with in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election as the ex-spy dug into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. – READ MORE

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that senior FBI officials knew they were using false evidence to justify their surveillance of President Donald Trump during and after the 2016 election campaign.

“That’s an area in which, basically, a fake dossier turns into real evidence and is used to spy on candidate Trump and then president-elect Trump,” Issa told a crowd of reporters outside a closed joint hearing of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“I think that is what we’re learning, that well into the president-elect Trump period, they were continuing to use false evidence to maintain surveillance, effectively on President Trump,” Issa said before returning to the hearing.

He was referring to the infamous Steele dossier used by DOJ and the FBI to obtain approval from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

(…)

The DOJ inspector general said in a report released in June that Comey departed dramatically from normal procedures. Comey told Congress the dossier was based on “salacious and unverified” information.

“We are aware of that,” Issa said. “I think what’s noteworthy to come out of this — that you need to be aware of — is that Comey knew in December that the dossier was not verifiable and yet used it as if it was real evidence to maintain, not once, but multiple times, the eavesdropping or spying on the president.” – READ MORE