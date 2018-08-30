Bruce Ohr named ‘half a dozen’ FBI, DOJ officials who knew about Trump dossier ties, GOP investigator says

Justice Department official Bruce Ohr gave lawmakers “a list of half a dozen” senior FBI and DOJ officials who knew about his interactions with people tied to the Trump dossier, according to a GOP congressman.

Ohr spoke with members of the joint task force of the Judiciary and Oversight committees for several hours in a closed-door session on Tuesday.

While he didn’t identify the officials Ohr named, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night that he has heard Hannity mention some of them on his program in the past.

Ratcliffe said these FBI and DOJ officials were told of Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr’s involvement with ex-British spy Christopher Steele, the author of the Trump dossier, and Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that commissioned the dossier.

He said at least one of these officials signed off on a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant application seeking the authority to spy on onetime Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, advising to this individual: “I would retain a really good lawyer.” – READ MORE

Reps. Darrell Issa and Matt Gaetz highlighted discrepancies between DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s Tuesday testimony before Congress and the testimony given by Lisa Page and Glenn Simpson.

“In the first hour of testimony, and it’s either Bruce Ohr is lying or Glenn Simpson is lying,” Gaetz told reporters Tuesday, continuing “in another circumstance, it’s either Bruce Ohr is lying, or Lisa Page is lying.”

Gaetz was supported later by Issa, who confirmed the Ohr discrepancy with Simpson’s testimony and said, “There’s also some ambiguity between Ohr and Lisa Page. We will have to go back to the loop to find out which one of them is able to change their story or face perjury.” – READ MORE