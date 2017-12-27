FBI Offered Anti-Trump Spy $50k if He Could Prove Russian Connection

A report revealing that the FBI offered former MI6 spy Christopher Steele a cash payout last year to corroborate the since-debunked information in the infamous “Trump dossier” raises troubling questions about the agency’s integrity and commitment to truth.

Steele’s contact with the FBI specifically told him that if he “could get solid corroboration of his reports, the F.B.I. would pay him $50,000 for his efforts, according to two people familiar with the offer,” The New York Times reported in April. “Ultimately, he was not paid.”

Fast forward to Dec. 13 of this year, when the House Judiciary Committee questioned Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about whether the agency offered to pay for the corroboration of a dossier that we now know is full of lies.

“I’m not in a position to answer that question,” Rosenstein said, adding that a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing would be a more “appropriate” venue to discuss such matters, according to the Fox Business Network.

The committee then dropped this line of questioning, much to the displeasure of those seeking answers, including Fox News contributor Judge Andrew Napolitano. – READ MORE

