Mother Nature just dumped 53 inches of snow on one US town in only 30 hours

Snow and Christmas go hand-in-hand, but sometimes Mother Nature goes a little over the top. A dusting of the frosty white stuff is fine — even a few inches isn’t a big deal, as long as you have a shovel and a bit of salt to keep it in check — but Erie, Pennsylvania, is dealing with record-breaking snowfall that would bring any city to its knees.

According to the National Weather Service, Erie has endured an incredible 53 inches of snowfall within 30 hours, shattering all previous records and shutting down everything from local businesses to the airport.

Record snowfall in Erie today … more than 11 inches of snow and more on the way! #winterwonderland #lakeeffect #Erie pic.twitter.com/UaqI8qQpMf — Jill McCormick (@JillMcCormick2) December 26, 2017

I grew up in Erie, PA but have never seen snow like we’ve had here in the last 24 hours. It’s crazy that there’s hardly any back in Cleveland right now. Here’s the obligatory patio table photo. pic.twitter.com/13CuOTwnf3 — Mike Richwalsky (@mrichwalsky) December 26, 2017

Crazy snow situation in Erie PA. My parents driveway was plowed last night – this is 7a this morning. pic.twitter.com/hPu1WtnanQ — Courtney Powell (@moderncreative_) December 26, 2017

– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *