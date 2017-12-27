CNN Does It Again! Reporter Spreads Fake News, Won’t Apologize When Confronted

The mainstream media tries desperately to pretend that they are the final word on facts… but more often than not, they end up skewing reality to match their narrative.

Case in point: CNN talking head Brian Stelter just made a sweeping claim about Donald Trump, and it turns out that it’s simply not true.

Instead of owning up to his error, however, Stelter wheeled out a vague excuse but refused to acknowledge that he might have simply been wrong.

“Trump is heading south without holding an end-of-the-year press conference,” the CNN journalist stated in a Twitter post promoting a column on the topic. “This is the first time in 15 years that a president has opted not to.”

Trump is heading south without holding an end-of-the-year press conference. This is the first time in 15 years that a president has opted not to… Here's my full story https://t.co/AU78GHo9bn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 22, 2017

There was one glaring problem: In his rush to make Trump seem like a rogue president, Stelter completely overlooked the fact that former President Barack Obama did not hold any formal “Christmas briefing” of the sort during his first holiday season as president. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *