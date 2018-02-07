FBI NIGHTMARE: Nevada Judge Orders Las Vegas Police to Release All Body Cam Footage from Mandalay Bay Massacre

Things just got much more interesting in Las Vegas.

Much much more.

Let’s see how Las Vegas police and the FBI spin this. Or weasel out of complying.

This should help shine light onto and into one of America’s dark corners.

Judge rules that all documents from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation of 1 October must be released within 30 days.

The documents include all video evidence and body camera footage.

This story is developing.

Clark County Nevada Coroner John Fudenberg is defying a court order to release the full autopsy report of Stephen Paddock, the shooter who caused the deadliest mass murder in the nation, killing 58 and wounding more than 500 people at a concert in Las Vegas.

District Court Judge Timothy Williams ordered the coroner Tuesday to immediately release the autopsy.

Fudenberg is conferring with others in his office, and no date had been given for his compliance with the judge’s order, the coroner’s office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The office also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which sued for the autopsy report, they wouldn’t release Paddock’s autopsy report until it was “finalized.”

“The coroner’s office has fought to keep autopsy reports confidential,” according to the the Review-Journal.

A judge ordered the coroner Jan. 11 to pay about $32,000 in legal costs to the newspaper for refusing to release public records to the newspaper. – READ MORE

A judge on Tuesday unsealed nearly 300 pages of search warrant records, including one document that publicly identified for the first time an additional “person of interest” in the Oct. 1 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October.

Danley was Paddock’s girlfriend and initially was named as a person of interest in the investigation. Haig, whose name had not been previously released, could not be reached for immediate comment Tuesday.

When contacted by phone Tuesday about the newly released name, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said only, “If you’ve got it, publish it.” He said he could not comment on a federal case. – READ MORE

Authorities have yet to uncover a motive in the Las Vegas massacre nearly four months after gunman Stephen Paddock loosed a barrage of bullets on those attending an October country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also told reporters Friday they believe Paddock acted alone when he opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and injuring more than 700 others.

Amid their investigation, detectives also uncovered “several hundred images of child pornography” on his computer’s hard drive. They’re still looking into the source of the illicit photos, according to an 81-page preliminary police report released Friday.

His brother, Bruce, was previously arrested in Los Angeles for possession of child pornography as part of a separate investigation, which began months before the deadly attack. – READ MORE