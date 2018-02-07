Wikileaks Drops Bombshell on Steele Dossier: DNC Colluded with MSM Mole Who Launched Scheme

Emails reveal that Michael Isikoff, whose Yahoo News article based on the "Steele dossier" was used to obtain the FISA interception warrant against the Trump campaign's Carter Page, was secretly "working with" the DNC. https://t.co/zsRlb9CcVm pic.twitter.com/dkc4JIV0XN — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 7, 2018

Here is the original email link from the DNC showing DNC officials were working with MSM reporter Isikoff for weeks.

Emails reveal that Michael Isikoff, whose Yahoo News article based on the “Steele dossier” was used to obtain the FISA interception warrant against the Trump campaign’s Carter Page, was secretly “working with” the DNC. https://t.co/zsRlb9CcVm pic.twitter.com/dkc4JIV0XN — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 7, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *