John McCain Joins Dems’ Dreamer Movement in Effort to Stop Trump’s Border Wall

The Arizona senator is back in the donkey’s saddle again, this time on immigration. According to The Washington Post, along with Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons, he’s proposing a “bipartisan” immigration plan that would effectively block the wall along our southern border, and give in to the Democrats completely when it comes to former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for illegal immigrants.

The bill, introduced Monday, “would grant permanent legal status to undocumented immigrants known as ‘dreamers’ and start bolstering security along the U.S.-Mexico border,” according to The Post’s report.

“But the measure would not immediately authorize spending the $25 billion President Trump is seeking to fortify the border with new wall and fence construction. Some Republicans are seeking at least $30 billion.”

That’s not where the problems end, however. The legislation “would grant legal status to dreamers who have been in the country since 2013 — a larger pool of undocumented immigrants than the 1.8 million Trump supports legalizing.”

“The bill says nothing about curbing family-based legal migration or making changes to the diversity lottery program — two other priorities for Trump and conservative Republicans,” The Post adds. – READ MORE

As House Republicans moved forward with the release of the controversial Nunes memo Friday, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) condemned partisan attacks against the FBI and the Department of Justice:

The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests – no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s. The American people deserve to know all of the facts surrounding Russia’s ongoing efforts to subvert our democracy, which is why Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation must proceed unimpeded. Our nation’s elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows.

McCain ended his statement with a strong warning for his colleagues, stating, “if we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin’s job for him.” – READ MORE