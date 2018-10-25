    True Pundit

    James Woods blasts Clinton bomb threat as ‘obvious political stunt’

    Actor James Woods called the “potential explosive devices” that the Secret Service intercepted from Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home an “obvious political stunt.”

    In a now-deleted tweet, the actor, 71, took to Twitter to tell his 1.8 million followers that the former first family is not relevant enough to send a bomb.

    “Who gives a rat’s (expletive) about the #Clintons enough to do this? Obvious political stunt,” Woods tweeted Wednesday. His post referenced a tweet from the Associated Press that said an potential explosive device was found at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in suburban New York.

    Woods appeared to walk back his “political stunt” claim with another tweet that remains on his Twitter account. – READ MORE

