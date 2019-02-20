FBI Investigating Whether Jussie Smollett Involved in Sending Hate Letter to Himself

Federal Law Enforcement Officials Are Investigating Whether Actor-singer Jussie Smollett Was Involved In Sending A Threatening Letter To Himself At Empire’s Chicago Studio Before Allegedly Staging A Racist And Homophobic Attack On Himself Last Month, According To A Report.

According to ABC News, FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials are probingthe matter after two Nigerian brothers said to have helped stage the attack accused Smollett of playing a role in sending the letter. Further, ABC News reports that the letter, mailed to the studio on January 22, is undergoing an FBI crime lab analysis.

Cops: Smollett Faked Attack After No Fuss Over Bigoted Letter https://t.co/Tbj9NMDvyJ pic.twitter.com/dLKMevPpl2 — RCInvestigations (@RCInvestigates) February 19, 2019

The development follows reports that Smollett “concocted” the “staged” assault after the letter failed to garner a “bigger reaction.”

“When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” a source toldCBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

The letter reportedly contained a message which read “Die Black fag” and “white powder,” which was later determined to be crushed aspirin.

Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to CNN that a HAZMAT team scrambled to Cinespace Studios, where the program was being shot, upon the letter’s discovery. – READ MORE