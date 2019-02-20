 

FBI Investigating Whether Jussie Smollett Involved in Sending Hate Letter to Himself

Federal Law Enforcement Officials Are Investigating Whether Actor-singer Jussie Smollett Was Involved In Sending A Threatening Letter To Himself At Empire’s Chicago Studio Before Allegedly Staging A Racist And Homophobic Attack On Himself Last Month, According To A Report.

According to ABC News, FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials are probingthe matter after two Nigerian brothers said to have helped stage the attack accused Smollett of playing a role in sending the letter. Further, ABC News reports that the letter, mailed to the studio on January 22, is undergoing an FBI crime lab analysis.

The development follows reports that Smollett “concocted” the “staged” assault after the letter failed to garner a “bigger reaction.”

“When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack,” a source toldCBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

The letter reportedly contained a message which read “Die Black fag” and “white powder,” which was later determined to be crushed aspirin.

Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to CNN that a HAZMAT team scrambled to Cinespace Studios, where the program was being shot, upon the letter’s discovery. – READ MORE

