Dave Chappelle Rips Jussie Smollett over Hoax Hate Crime

Comedy Legend And Actor Dave Chappelle Ripped On Jussie Smollett During A Recent Standup Show Over Reports That The Empire Actor Staged A Racist, Homophobic Attack On Himself.

According to a report from the website LOGO, Dave Chappelle riffed on Jussie Smollett orchestrating a hate crime, saying “that it made him so mad he wanted to break a dollhouse over the star’s head.”

The “dollhouse” joke is a reference to a years-old joke from comedian Kevin Hart.

“Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay,’” Hart said in a social media post in 2011.

