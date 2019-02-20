WATCH: Scarborough Calls Trump Racist, Says Trump Wants To ‘Keep America White’

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday morning, host Joe Scarborough, once an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump when he was a presidential candidate, claimed in a long rant that President Trump wants to “keep America white.”

As The Washington Examiner noted, appearing with Scarborough was Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr., who echoed, "You're absolutely right." Scarborough also targeted the Trump administration, snapping, "People around Donald Trump commit more crimes — and are incarcerated at higher rates than actually people who cross the border illegally."