New Classified Documents Found On Weiner’s Laptop Implicate Hillary, Huma & FBI Cover Up

So what was the FBI talking about when they said there was nothing on Anthony Weiner’s laptop that warranted criminal charges?

Hillary was cleared.

Huma was cleared.

Weiner was cleared, even though he did not have the security clerance to even possess such materials.

More lies from the James Comey and Andrew McCabe FBI cabal?

Looks that way.

At least five emails determined to be classified were found among 2,800 documents stored on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, whose then-wife Huma Abedin was deputy chief of staff to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The State Department released hundreds of pages of materials Friday afternoon, including a total of eight pages classified at the ‘confidential level,’ the third most sensitive level the U.S. government uses.

The emails date from 2010, 2011 and 2012 and concern discussions with Middle East leaders including some from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Large portions, including entire pages, were redacted before the documents’ release.

Three of them were sent either to or from an address called ‘BBB Backup,’ which one email identifies as a backup of a Blackberry Bold 9700, presumably belonging to Abedin. – READ MORE

