FBI investigating after someone impersonating Pence aide texted GOP lawmakers: Wall Street Journal

The FBI is investigating fake text messages sent to Republican members of the House from someone claiming to be an aide to Vice President Pence, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The imposter posed as Alyssa Farah, Pence’s press secretary and a former House staffer, and sent text messages to several House members, including one who exchanged messages with the person.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

A person familiar with the matter told the Journal the texts sought the whereabouts of some lawmakers and their availability for meetings.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, is aware of the text messages and alerted the House Sergeant at Arms office, a spokesman confirmed to the Journal.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) was one of the members who received the messages, and forwarded them to law enforcement officials. – READ MORE