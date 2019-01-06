Border Patrol union warns: No wall deal means less help for migrant kids

A top official for U.S. Border Patrol’s labor union warned Friday that the ongoing government shutdown will make it harder for border officials to respond to thousands of families, children, and sick migrants at the southern border.

National Border Patrol Council Vice President At-Large Hector Garza on Friday said the money congressional Democrats refuse to give President Trump for border wall enhancements is also holding up basic funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is coping with a humanitarian crisis at the moment.

In recent months, a record-high number of Central Americans are migrating to the U.S. and trying to illegally enter at remote parts of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Some of these kids need medical checkups,” Garza told Fox News. “Well, fund border security. Give us the money so we can do our job. Give us our paychecks. Give us the proper money so we can have the resources so we can train Border Patrol agents as paramedics.”

“As it is, we have a lot of agents that are certified as paramedics so we can provide that medical attention to people coming into our custody,” Garza said. – READ MORE