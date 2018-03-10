Florida Governor Signs Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS Gun Law That Enrages Both Sides

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed into law major gun-control measures following last month’s shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He signed the law Friday after the measure passed in Florida’s Republican-controlled House on Wednesday, just days after the legislation also passed in the state Senate.

The bill is known as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Under the half-billion dollar package, schools will be required to have mental health programs.

The bill bans bump stocks — a gun accessory that increases the rate of fire — and raises the legal minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, the Miami Herald reported.

It also imposes a three-day waiting period on most firearm purchases, gives police more authority to confiscate guns and creates a program that would allow some teachers to be armed in the classroom if they are approved by the local school district and sheriff’s department.

In addition to the gun-control measures, the legislation also allocated almost “$400 million toward mental health counseling, hiring more school resource officers, adding metal detectors and bullet-resistant windows in schools and increasing child welfare investigators,” according to the Herald. – READ MORE

