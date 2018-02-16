All-Talk Gowdy Demands Answers from Do-Little Wray About FBI’s failure to Flag Florida School Shooter

Trey Gowdy wants to help smooth negative publicity out for the feckless FBI and talk about things.

Help smooth things out. Cool Trey.

Again.

And again.

And again.

Talk. Talk. Talk.

Talk is cheap.

Just ask the 17 people murdered in a Florida school this week and their families.

New: Goodlatte & Gowdy request an FBI briefing for Oversight & Judiciary committees about Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz https://t.co/QpCnDjRRHb pic.twitter.com/3QQVt1na4t — 🦅Andrew Desiderio🦅 (@desiderioDC) February 17, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *