All-Talk Gowdy Demands Answers from Do-Little Wray About FBI’s failure to Flag Florida School Shooter

Trey Gowdy wants to help smooth negative publicity out for the feckless FBI and talk about things.

Help smooth things out. Cool Trey.

Again.

And again.

And again.

Talk. Talk. Talk.

Talk is cheap.

Just ask the 17 people murdered in a Florida school this week and their families.

