FBI Claims Noor Salman, Widow of Pulse Nightclub Shooter Omar Mateen, Knew of Plans for Attack Beforehand

Lawyers for Noor Salman, 31, the wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, are arguing that potentially incriminating statements she made to police immediately after the attack should not be allowed into evidence when she goes to trial for her alleged connection to the June 2016 shooting.

Authorities claim she behaved ‘oddly’ and that remarks she made prove she was aware beforehand of what her husband Omar Mateen had done when she was first questioned on the matter. Her attorneys are claiming she had not been Mirandized at the time rendering any statements she made inadmissible.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are arguing she gave the statements freely and was not officially detained and was free to go at the time, consequently, there was no need for her to have been read her rights as regards remaining silent.

The evidence includes a written statement to the FBI in which she apologized for lying about not having knowledge of the attack beforehand, as reported here.

The statements are now being revealed for the first time as Salman prepares to stand trial in Florida.

They were revealed in court on Thursday at a suppression hearing. Her lawyers are trying to block them from going into evidence at her March trial. – READ MORE

