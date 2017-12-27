True Pundit

WATCH: Vanity Fair video telling Hillary Clinton to ‘take up a new hobby’ sparks liberal snowflake outrage

Vanity Fair sent liberals into a tizzy this week by posting a video that mocks Hillary Clintonby suggesting New Year’s resolution possibilities for the failed presidential candidate.

The 63-second video recommends that Clinton starts working on a sequel to her book, “What Happened,” but with a new title, “What the hell happened?” Another Vanity Fair staffer thinks Clinton should “disable autofill” on her iPhone so that typing a simple “f” doesn’t automatically become “form exploratory committee.”

Another suggestion for Clinton is to teach a class on the alternate nostril breathing that she famously discussed during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, while another Vanity Fair staffer proposed that Clinton take more photos in the woods because, “How else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?

Knitting, volunteer work and improve comedy are suggested as new hobbies that will keep Clinton from running for president again in 2020. One Vanity Fair staffer said its time Clinton finally puts away her James Comey voodoo doll. – READ MORE

