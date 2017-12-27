WATCH: Vanity Fair video telling Hillary Clinton to ‘take up a new hobby’ sparks liberal snowflake outrage

Vanity Fair sent liberals into a tizzy this week by posting a video that mocks Hillary Clintonby suggesting New Year’s resolution possibilities for the failed presidential candidate.

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

The 63-second video recommends that Clinton starts working on a sequel to her book, “What Happened,” but with a new title, “What the hell happened?” Another Vanity Fair staffer thinks Clinton should “disable autofill” on her iPhone so that typing a simple “f” doesn’t automatically become “form exploratory committee.”

Another suggestion for Clinton is to teach a class on the alternate nostril breathing that she famously discussed during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, while another Vanity Fair staffer proposed that Clinton take more photos in the woods because, “How else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?

Knitting, volunteer work and improve comedy are suggested as new hobbies that will keep Clinton from running for president again in 2020. One Vanity Fair staffer said its time Clinton finally puts away her James Comey voodoo doll. – READ MORE

So @VanityFair decided that the best way to end 2017 was to take a repulsive cheap shot at @HillaryClinton, one of the most accomplished women in the history of the United States. Now #CancelVanityFair is moving. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 27, 2017

Hey STOP TELLING WOMEN WHAT THE F-CK THEY SHOULD DO OR CAN DO. Get over your mommy issues. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 27, 2017

This video is insulting. You should all be embarrassed of yourselves. Telling a woman what to do-specifically a woman of her accomplishments-is sexist and gross. Enjoy the fallout. — Jamie Grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) December 27, 2017

The media: “Hillary Clinton is not relevant.” Also the media: “Let’s keep publishing hot takes about how scandalous it is that Hillary Clinton is not in the kitchen.”#CancelVanityFair — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 27, 2017

