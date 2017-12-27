House Intelligence Chairman Planning to Turn up the Heat on the FBI with ‘Corruption’ Report

In response to questions about the impartiality of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference during the 2016 election, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) is planning on turning up the heat.

The Washington Post reports Nunes and some fellow lawmakers are considering producing a report documenting the alleged “corruption” at the FBI. The focus of the report would primarily be on “the conduct of FBI officials in the course of the Russia investigation,” according to the Post.

Nunes has shown that he is at least somewhat skeptical of the idea the Trump campaign and Russian officials colluded to rig the election in his favor:

– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *