13-Year-Old Suspended for Drawing of Stick Figure Holding Gun

Posted on by
A 13-year-old Sampson County, North Carolina, student received a two-day suspension for a drawing of a stick figure holding a gun.

The student, a 7th grader, allegedly drew the image of the gun before the February 14 Parkland school shooting, but officials at Roseboro Salemburg Middle School decided they could take no chances.

WRAL quoted Sampson County School’s Superintendent Eric Bracy saying, “Due to everything happening in the nation, we’re just being extra vigilant about all issues of safety.” Bracy added, “There are some things that list possible threats or things like that. We’ve got category one, two, three and four, which sort of grades potential incidents and the level or seriousness.” – READ MORE

